Kanika Kapoor has tied the knot with NRI beau and businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London. The two got married in a close-knit ceremony. Only family members and closest friends were present for their wedding at a five-star hotel. The newlywed couple chose to go with shades of pastels for their wedding day outfits.

The wedding

Their wedding photos and videos have now taken over the internet. Kanika Kapoor walked the aisle under the traditional phoolon ki chaadar as the song of Mohd Rafi Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hai played in the background. The two were also seen having fun during their varmala ceremony. Meet Bros duo's Manmeet Singh, who has collaborated with Kanika on several projects including Baby Doll song, also attended the wedding. Sharing few pictures of the couple, he wrote, "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds (red heart emoji)."

Kapoor's first marriage

This is Kanika Kapoor's second marriage. She has three kids - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj from her first marriage. She got married when she was just a teenager and moved to London. However, things soon started souring and the two parted ways. The Jugni Ji singer has raised her three kids herself. In an interview, Kanika revealed that she has no hang-ups from her first marriage which failed terribly. The singer has said that the failed marriage didn't make her look away from real love and she always had space for it.