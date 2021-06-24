A crucial all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians of different parties in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the road ahead has started in the national capital after almost two years of the erstwhile state lost its special status and was downgraded into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one. The meeting was held PM's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Four former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers are among the 14 leaders participating in the meeting on Prime Minister's invitation to them last week. Three of them, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, were jailed for six months to one year from August 5, 2019, when the changes were enforced. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleague Jitendra Singh are also present in the meeting.

Among other Jammu and Kashmir leaders participating in the meeting are Peoples Conference (PC) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Sajad Lone, Kashmir National Panthers Party's President Bhim Singh and BJP's three leaders -- Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta.