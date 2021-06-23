Fearing terror attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory has been put on high alert to frustrate evil designs of anti-national forces. Although alert has been sounded in the whole J&K, security has been strengthened in the areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Sources said that patrolling has been intensified in the border areas by central forces and special nakas were set up by the J&K police on the roads connecting border belts.

First meeting with J&K leaders after August 5, 2019

Thursday's meeting of the Prime Minister with leaders of all mainstream parties of J&K is considered a sincere effort to restore the democratic process in the UT after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A. The decision of all political parties to attend the meeting has frustrated the forces hell-bent to derail the democratic process in J&K by targeting elected members of the urban and rural local bodies.

Prime Minister has called for an all-party meet of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The invitation was accepted by leaders of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Congress, and a number of other J&K-based parties.

Terrorists looking for soft targets: DGP

Director-General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday called for revisiting the security arrangements, saying that the terrorists would continue to look for soft targets.

Attending a meeting to review the security situation, the DGP stressed upon the officers to keep an eye on the potential trouble monger looking to foment trouble. He asked for analyzing the ground situations on a real-time basis. "The safety of people should be ensured," he said.

Politicians reach Delhi for all-party meeting

Politicians of the mainstream parties from Jammu and Kashmir have reached Delhi to participate in the meeting to be held in New Delhi at 3 pm on Thursday.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari and CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami and Congress leader Tara Chand have reached New Delhi.

Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad and Peoples' Conference leader Sajad Lone are already in Delhi. BJP leader Ravinder Raina along with Kavinder Gupta also reached the Union Capital.