Vijay Varma is a name that needs no introduction. Delhi Belly, Dedh Ishqiya, Monsoon Wedding and the latest Gully Boy is a testimony to the powerhouse performer he is. Sinking into the skin of the character, Vijay Varma brings out any character with utmost authenticity and honesty. In continuation of the trend, Vijay Varma has transformed himself as a college student from the 90s for his film - Hurdang.

Acing the part of a 90s college student from Allahabad, Vijay is doing his best to add his own nuances to the character. The actor who is currently working on Hurdang in Prayagraj. He is feeling the thrill of working on a period film and though the film isn't a classic period film, the fact that it's set in the 90s requires major prep from him, a challenge he has taken up well enough.

From understanding the social scenario of the era to its very politics, the actor has undergone a makeover after a few rounds of changes. To be era authentic, Vijay has even grown a moustache. Depending on his character requirement and background, Vijay decided to have a cleaner look. Vijay went through a series of look tests, exchanged notes with the director on how to add to his look.

The actor says, "We arrived at the final look after many trials. We wanted to get the milieu right and took references from many real-life personal pictures from the late 80s which the team had gathered for mood boarding."

"Sheetal Sharma is the designer on this film and we worked closely over many trials to get the vibe of Loha Singh right. Power and leadership are his main trials and we made sure it reflects in the styling. The script has a lot of answers in explaining the political scenarios of the 1990 and what was the general sense of response by these characters to the times they were living in. Discussions and looking up on history helped in making it more nuanced instead of settling for a uni-dimensional approach to the period," Varma added.