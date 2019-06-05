Actor Vijay Varma, who won millions of hearts for playing the role of the Moeen bhai in Gully Boy, will now be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 in a cameo role.

When the makers approached Vijay to do a cameo in Super 30, he was very ecstatic to be part of this film because of the amazing cast of the film including Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi. Vijay has been an admirer of Hrithik and has loved his work over the years. Not much of the role description could be said at the moment as its being kept under the wraps.

Super 30 is based on the real life of India's mathematician genius Anand Kumar portrayed by Hrithik Roshan onscreen. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about it, Vijay said, "While I can't say much about the part, what I can tell is what when I heard the story of super 30 and about Anand sir who literally changed so many lives I knew I wanted to be a part of this story."