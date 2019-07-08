Every year Bollywood churns out multiple talents through medium of films and web series. Each year several unexpected actors register some amazing work and become the talk of the town with their incredible scene stealing performances. Let's look into the list of actors who despite strong leads or other strong performers on screen with them, stood out with their incredible portrayal of their roles and aced their acting chops!

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The young actor Siddhant Chaturvedi started off his acting career with the web show Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video. After appearing briefly in multiple commercial ads Siddhant made his presence felt with his first film Gully Boy. His character of MC Sher a rapper was one of the most loved character in the film. Siddhant played the role brilliantly and registered himself as one of the scene stealer in the film. Siddhant will seen next in two action films which was recently announced.

Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal raised the bar of her acting prowess with the film Hamid released this year. After being in the industry for more than a decade she got her due with the film Hamid where she played the role of Half Widow Kashmiri woman. Her camaraderie with her young son in the film takes away your heart. Rasika is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood who perfectly suits the title scene stealer with every performances she is bringing in forth.

Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma, an FTII graduate had a very humble start in Bollywood with his first film Chittagong released in 2012. After being seen in supporting roles since his first films his major breakthrough came only in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. Vijay played the character of Moeen which had a journey of his own going from shade to shade, which is of great importance in the film. The audience and the critics loved and appreciated his performance unanimously and became one of the scene stealers post the release of the film. His performance not only earned him rave reviews but it also helped him bagging two more projects one after the other. Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy for BBC and a film Hurdang as one of the lead actors.

Abhimanyu Dassani

The young actor Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with the Vasan Bala's film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The son of actress Bhagyashree sure knows his acting skills which was clearly seen in his debut film. Abhimanyu also possess an incredible talent of martial arts skill on which the entire film was based. He rose to scene stealer of the film even after having brilliant actors like Gulshan Devaiah and Radika Madan in the film.

Sayani Gupta

Actress and Model Sayani Gupta has always delivered some brilliant performances whenever seen onscreen. Her recent film Article 15 saw her in a non glamorous avatar belonging to a low caste tribe was simply unbelievable. She brought the character to standout as though she lived the character while performing. Having a stellar cast in the film like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa amongst many others, Sayani was a scene stealer in the film with her impeccable performance.