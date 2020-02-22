After the teaser of his chest plate and cowl, we are finally getting a good look at Robert Pattinson's Batman costume. The Batman is set to hit screens on 25 June, 2021.

While shooting The Batman in Glasgow, a stunt double was seen in full black body armour as he roared around a cemetery on a motorbike. Apparently, the Scottish city is standing in for the fictional metropolis of Gotham in the upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

The skintight suit featured silicon shoulder pads, and a chest plate which bore the signature bat symbol. Pattinson's stunt-double was clearly ready for action with a medieval looking arm gauntlets loaded with silver darts. The Batman character was also sporting the integral utility belt around his waist which bore multiple pouches and holsters.

Matt Reeves had earlier shared a snippet of Pattinson in costume. The footage was only a few seconds long, in a backdrop of brooding red. We got our first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. In the footage, Pattinson approaches the camera and flexes his chest, showing off his Bat insignia. The move is reminiscent of Batman's flex in the Arkham Knight game. The third installment of Rocksteady's popular Batman videogames.

Robert Pattinson will take on the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' take on the iconic DC character. Warner Bros. and DC just celebrated the phenomenal success of "Joker", which crossed a billion dollars at the box office and won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. And as everyone knows, the Joker is Batman's arch-nemesis, surely Pattinson wants to recreate the success enjoyed by Joaquin Phoenix and it looks like he will go to any lengths for it. You can check out the pics here: