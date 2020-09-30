After the stupendous success of 'The Crown Season 3' fans have been eagerly looking forward to its fourth season. And it seems that the wait is finally as Netflix has finally declared the release date of The Crown season 4.

What time will it drop on Netflix?

Netflix's official Twitter page announced the release date of The Crown season 4. The drama series is based on the British Royals. The 10-episode season will drop on Netflix on Sunday, November 15 at 3 a.m. EST. The streamer announced with the release of a new teaser trailer showing glimpses of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) as they become intertwined with the royal family in the '80s. Filming reportedly began in August 2019.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

Newcomers in the Crown family

The Crown production plans to re-cast the series every two seasons, so Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) will hold onto their leading roles through Season 4 of the show.

Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) and Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) are also set to return as the series shifts its focus on a new generation of royals

First Look of Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher unveiled

It’s time. Here’s your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix. pic.twitter.com/3eg121ugPJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) will play Britain's first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, while Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) will play Princess Diana.

Ensemble cast

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Stephen Boxer as Dennis Thatcher.

Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Controversial, gripping and Royal: Drama intensifies in the next season

'The Crown season 4' will revolve around Queen Elizabeth and her struggles to maintain the balance between her private and public life.

The fourth season is based on the events of late 1970s when she was pressurised with securing the successor of the British throne. Prince Charles was still unmarried at the age of 30, and soon they needed to find him an appropriate bride.

The season will showcase the tension between Queen Elizabeth and Britain's first woman Prime Minister, the dynamic Margaret Thatcher. The latter's divisive policies and her plans on waging the Falkland wars further cause a strain in their political relationship. This also ignites conflict within the Commonwealth, making matters worse for the Queen.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

Romance blooming between Prince Charles and Lady Diana

Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people.

Princess Diana will make her first appearance.

Princess Diana will make her debut in Season 4, played by up-and-coming actress Emma Corrin. In a statement released by Netflix, the elated actress avers, "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given a chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

Who will play Princess Diana in season 5 and 6 of the Crown!

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6).

