And this couldn't get any better. After making us wait for a long period of time, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of her newborn. Even though it is just a sneak peek, we can see how the little one is as good-looking as the parents. Kareena chose the occasion of Women's Day to share a picture of her second baby boy. In the picture, Kareena is seen clicking a selfie while the baby rests on her shoulders.

Kareena shared the picture in black-and-white. In the pic, the little boy seems happily resting on his mother's shoulders as Kareena clicks the selfie. Though we can't see the baby's face, there's no doubt that the baby has inherited the Pataudi and Kapoor genes. While sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Taimur has a little brother now There's nothing women can't do Happy Women's Day my loves #internationalwomensday" Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February 21, 2021.

Unlike their first born Taimur, the couple has not kept their younger one in the public eye. The constant obsession of the paparazzi with Taimur and the little one feeling "its normal" is what could have possibly made them more vigilant this time. Talking about Taimur and media's obsession with him, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that neighbours had started complaining because of the constant presence of paps.

"They'd hang around and they'd smoke so it starts looking a little unsavoury. The cops came, and we had a chat about it, and they said 'fine'. Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested. No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn't like being photographed," Saif Ali Khan had told Anupama Chopra in an interview.

There have been reports of Saif and Kareena trying to keep their child away from the public eye and the media glare for as long as they can. So for the time being, we are elated to get our hands on this sneak peek of the little one.