After months of wait, Kapil Sharma has finally shared a picture of his newborn. Kapil Sharma shared a lovely picture with son Trishaan and daughter, Anayra on Father's Day. Kapil revealed that he was doing it on public demand. The two children are cute as a button and Kapil looks every bit of a happy and proud father in the adorable picture.

Kapil Sharma poated, "पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ ❤️ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan." The three are seen in similar outfits. Kapil's son was born in February, 2021. Kapil had taken a long break from – The Kapil Sharma Show – to be by his wife's side as they welcomed their second child into the world.

The show had gone off-air after Kapil's paternity break in February. And now, the team is all geared up to come back for the next season. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda had shared several reels announcing they were coming back. Apart from the regulars on the show, we would also get to see few new artists this time. There have been reports of new writers also coming onboard to give an edge to the show.

It was during a question and answer session on Twitter that Kapil Sharma had confirmed the news of his paternity break. On being asked by a netizen why the show was going off-air, Kapil had said, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." Kapil had also kept the face of his baby boy from the media all these days. However, he shared the picture on Father's Day and revealed it was done on public demand.