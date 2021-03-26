The popular Indian comedy chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which went off air in February, is all set to come back with a new season and is looking for new people to join the creative team. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has announced that he is planning to have new 'like-minded and talented' people in the team.

Kapil Sharma said: "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

New actors and writers to join the show

Co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia, the show already stars powerful actors and comedians such as Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. However, with this latest announcement more actors and writers are expected to join for the upcoming season.

Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said: "While Kapil Sharma and rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective."

A fresh start?

"Over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has created its loyal set of fans. Kapil, with his comic timing and screen presence, has become a household name. We look forward to expanding our team, making a fresh start and entertaining the audience once again," added Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia.

Ever since the show went off air, there were reports that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' had permanently gone off air as Netflix dropped its series announcements and the fans got a glimpse of Kapil Sharmain it. While, many people also concluded that the show would only be back only on Sony LIV, which is the online platform of the channel.

Kapil Sharma welcomed baby boy

Meanwhile,Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 1 this year. Kapil had made the announcement of the show going off-air owing to his paternity leave.