Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are now man and wife. The actor and the health coach tied-the-knot in a traditional ceremony. The couple looked madly-in-love during their wedding ceremony. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry and many other celebs attended the wedding. Harman and Sasha had an intimate engagement ceremony last year.

Shilpa Shetty, while congratulating the couple and sharing their pictures, wrote, "Congratulations Harman and Sasha... Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys." Raj Kundra was also seen burning the dance floor at the actor's wedding and had the internet go gaga over him.

Shilpa had also taken to social media and appreciated his dance moves. She wrote, "Husband Appreciation post ❤️Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet . OMG can't stop smiling every time I see this video Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it"

Harman and Sasha looked incredibly beautiful at the wedding ceremony. Several photos and videos from the wedding festivities have now gone viral. Baweja made his debut with Love Story 2050 along with Priyanka Chopra. Though the film didn't work well, it was their onscreen closeness that made headlines back then.

Post his debut, Harman tried bouncing back with two films - What's Your Raashee? and Victory. However, both fell flat at the box office. Harman was also compared with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor felt further dented his career. Harman then took a sabbatical and came back with Dishkiyaoon. The film was produced by Shilpa Shetty and did an average business.