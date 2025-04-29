First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia

The first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims were accorded a warm welcome at the Madina Airport in Saudi Arabia by Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri on Tuesday. They were joined by the Saudi Deputy Minister for Haj and Umrah, Abdulaziz A. Wazzan, and several other senior Saudi officials.

As many as 1,22,518 pilgrims from India will be undertaking the sacred journey during Haj 2025 with the first two flights carrying 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad landing today, Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

The pilgrims were given a warm welcome upon their arrival and their entry procedures were completed in a swift and efficient manner. They were transferred to their accommodations in Madina subsequently.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching pilgrimage," Rijiju stated.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual pilgrimage.

As a result of the efforts, the country allocation for India has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025 from 136,020 in 2014.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 122,518 in the current year.

All the necessary arrangements including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

The balance of over 52,000 slots of the quota were allotted as is customary to private tour operators. Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 Private Tour Operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, this year.

Addressing legal challenges, the Haj quota was allocated by the Ministry to these 26 CHGOs well in advance. However, despite reminders, they failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities and failed to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation, and transport of pilgrims.

The Saudi Haj Ministry later informed that due to delays, the available space in Mina became occupied. Later with the intervention of the Indian government, the Saudi Haj Ministry offered a lifeline to private Haj operators whose quota of sending about 10,000 pilgrims faced cancellation due to delayed documentation.

Saudi Haj Ministry, in a rare gesture, agreed to re-open the Haj Portal (Nusuk Portal) to all Indian Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) to complete their work with respect to 10,000 pilgrims.

(With inputs from IANS)