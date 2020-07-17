A fire broke out in a residential building behind Dubai's Lamcy Plaza shopping mall in the Oud Metha area on Thursday midnight. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. According to an official update, Dubai Civil Defence managed to put out the fire.

Gulf News reported the residential building caught on fire at 9.25 p.m. local time and firefighters quickly reached the spot. All the residents were evacuated as the firefighters doused the fire. By 10.10 p.m., the fire was brought under control, firefighters commander at the fire scene was quoted as saying.

There's no word on what caused the fire. An official word on the matter is awaited.