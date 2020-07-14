Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam has been at the center of industrial accidents and yet another one has struck Vizag. A massive fire engulfed a chemical plant, Ramky CETP Solvents's building in Pharma City, on Monday night. The locals also reported they heard many explosions from the accident site.

The deputy commissioner of police said there hasn't been any loss of life in the fire incident. According to a police officer, five people were present in the building but they managed to escape before the building was caught on fire.

The exact cause of the fire hasn't been traced. But at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the flames.

"Fire reported from Parwada in Vizag. Citizens need not worry, SHO Parwada, ACP and DCP on site along with firefighters. Visakhapatnam CP, RK Meena is personally monitoring the situation. Operation to douse the fire is on," the state government said in a statement.

Former CM of AP Chandrababu Naidu shared a video of the incident and said: "Shocked to hear about the explosion in Vizag's Pharma City. The visuals coming in look dreadful. I pray that the workers doing the night shift inside the premises come out safely."

Industrial accidents are horrible, Hope no casualties, Vizag Did not recovered from last incident & here a massive fire broke out in an industrial unit under Pharma city in Paravada. #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/pOLgFJkvAB — Unais (@AdvUnais) July 13, 2020

Vizag incidents

Just last month, there was a gas leak incident in one of the companies in Pharma City. In the incident, two workers were dead and four injured. But a massive blast in May at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag killed 14 people and sent several others to the emergency in the wee hours of the morning. The incident drew nationwide criticism and call for a thorough investigation.