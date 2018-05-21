Four coaches of the Andhra Pradesh Express were engulfed in fire near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, May 21. The train caught fire when it was en-route to Vizag from New Delhi. No casualties have been reported yet and the blaze has reportedly been brought under control.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operation is under way. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is being said that the blaze could be due to faulty air conditioners, reported Times Now.

It was earlier said that the train was the Rajdhani Express, but it was later clarified that it was, in fact, the Andhra Pradesh Express.

#CORRECTION Fire broke out in 4 coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express and not Rajdhani Express as reported earlier. https://t.co/ztp06jQE29 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

(This is a developing story)