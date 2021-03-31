A fire broke out in the ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning. Around 60 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital as the fire engulfed the ICU ward.

No casualty has been reported in the incident and the fire has been doused after some hours.

A total of 9 fire tenders rushed to the spot

The fire broke out on the first floor of the three-storeyed block at the Safdarjung hospital. Around 6.35 am, a fire call was received about the blaze at the ICU ward of the hospital.

A total of 9 fire tenders rushed to the spot and approximately 60 patients were shifted to other wards with the help of hospital staff.

(To be updated)