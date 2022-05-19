A thinner manufacturing factory in the national capital was gutted on Thursday. A fire department official informed that they received a call at 11.45 a.m. about a fire breaking out on the top floor of a multi-storeyed building located in Sector 2 of Bawana Industrial Area of north Delhi.

As many as 27 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. "So far there have been no casualties reported in the the incident," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, there was a massive loss of property. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the top floor of the building. The incident comes six days after 27 people were killed in a major fire in Delhi's Mundka.

