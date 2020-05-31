A fire broke out at an Army Canteen in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Sunday, May 31. The fire department was called on the spot at 9 am, Delhi fire service officials said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department is handling the situation right now, and trying to bring the fire under control. The incident happened in the Delhi Cantonment area, in the canteen stores department (CSD).

'A call was received at 0904 hrs that a fire broke out in an Army canteen in the Delhi Cantonment area, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,' the fire official said.

'The fire was doused at 0950 hrs, and no casualties were reported,' he further said. The cooling process was still underway, and the police investigation was on, he added.

(awaiting further details)