Punjab Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a YouTube channel for allegedly equating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha with fugitive Vijay Mallya.

The FIR against the YouTube channel 'Capital TV' was filed on the complaint of Vikas Prashar, son of AAP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Ashok Pappi Prashar. The complainant accused the channel of using defamatory and "misleading content."

"The statements/contents of false videos on Capital TV channel and others shall harm the public peace and harmony...and is likely to promote enmity between different groups in the country on grounds of religion, caste, race and community," reads the complaint.

As per the FIR, the channel made claims that "Vijay Mallya fled to the UK after taking public money, and similarly, a Rajya Sabha member left for England, claiming it was for eye treatment." Indirectly, it referred to Raghav Chadha, leading to the development.

Earlier, on Thursday, based on revelations of AAP legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap as incriminating and damning, Punjab unit BJP president Sunil Jakhar demanded action against all those involved in patronising and shielding drug mafia, including AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's role in patronising them.

"Raghav Chadha, who like Vijay Mallya, has now fled to London," Jakhar said, referring to Kunwar Vijay directly naming him, and added "Chadha's role in patronising the drug mafia must be investigated".

"I would urge the Election Commission to take cognisance and initiate a thorough investigation to ascertain names of those responsible, including police officers, for destroying Punjab by selling drugs," Jakhar told the media.

"Had the statement been made by someone else, people would have read political motive into it, but given Kunwar Vijay Pratap's credibility and background, the statement made by him in presence of Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal points to direct collusion of Raghav Chadha and this must be probed," Jakhar said.

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap is the Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Amritsar (North). He was among the few high-profile faces of AAP before its stunning victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from IANS)