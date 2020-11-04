Model and actress Poonam Pandey known for sharing titillating videos and pictures on her social media account recently got married to filmmaker Sam Bombay in a close ceremony on September 10.

Poonam made headlines when she claimed that her husband Sam Bombay molested her in Goa. However, after a few days, both Sam and Poonam reconciled and came back to Mumbai together. And once again the actress has landed herself in a fresh controversy.

FIR lodged against Poonam Pandey for shooting obscene video in Goa.

The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Poonam for shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dam. Another FIR has been filed against an unnamed person for shooting the vulgar video. The complaint has been registered at Canacona Police Station in Goa.

ANI Tweeted, "Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam."

When Poonam filed an FIR against husband

Earlier, Poonam Pandey had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Ahmed at South Goa's Canacona police station. In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress had alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay, her spouse had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a personal dispute.

The filmmaker was then arrested and then granted bail. He was directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Times when Poonam grabbed eyeballs

Poonam became popular when she started posting semi-nude photos on her official account. She rose to fame when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. After India lifted the World Cup, Pandey couldn't fulfil her promise due to public disapproval, but later claimed she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, she did upload a video on her mobile app, where she was seen stripping naked at the Wankhede Stadium at night.

In 2012, she posed nude after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5.She also has an app named 'The Poonam Pandey App'.

On movie front

Poonam has acted in films like Nasha, The Journey of Karma and Malini and Co.