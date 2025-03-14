FIR filed against 19 in Karnataka's Mandya in mother-daughter suicide case

The Karnataka Police on Friday lodged an FIR against 19 people in connection with the suicide case of a woman and her daughter in Mandya district.

Fifty-year-old Laxmi ended her life by hanging herself at her residence on Thursday, alleging police negligence in handling her daughter's suicide case.

Laxmi's daughter, 21-year-old Vijayalaxmi, had died by suicide on February 21 by coming under a train in Mandya. Her parents had lodged a complaint with the Mandya Rural police station, alleging that their daughter took this extreme step due to one Harikrishna, who exploited her under the pretext of being in love and later betrayed her.

However, the police allegedly did not act on the complaint and instead supported the accused persons. Unable to bear the pain of losing her only child and facing humiliation, Laxmi wrote a death note and ended her life. In her note, she stated that even after more than 20 days since her daughter's death, no action had been taken against the accused persons.

She further alleged that Harikrishna's family, using their influence, had acted with impunity and manipulated the law. When villagers questioned this, the police registered an FIR against them instead, she mentioned in her note. She also listed the names of the accused and pleaded for justice for her daughter's death.

Following Laxmi's suicide, the villagers expressed their outrage over police negligence. At one point, they even prevented the police from shifting Laxmi's body.

In response to the incident, the police department has now filed an FIR against Harikrishna, a resident of Marasingahalli, along with his family members and others involved in the case. The FIR has been registered under multiple sections, including Section 189 (threat of injury to a public servant), Section 191 (giving false evidence), Section 64 (punishment for rape), Section 108 (abetment to suicide), Section 54 (abetment when the abettor is present), and Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

(With inputs from IANS)