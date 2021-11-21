To boost the vital tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to announce the adoption of the tourism clusters of the Union Territory to benefit 2000+ enterprises over the next two years.

This step of the Union Government is likely to promote sustainable tourism leading to a 20 percent increase in the present turnover of Rs 2,000 crores.

The Union Finance Minister is reaching Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day on Monday, the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories (UT).

On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in various functions at Srinagar. At a function in Zorawar Singh Auditorium of Jammu University on November 23 at Jammu, the Finance Minister is likely to announce major economic packages in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of various Banks.

Tourism sector to get a big boost during Finance Minister's visit

Reports said that during her visit to J&K, the Finance Minister will announce some incentives for the tourism sector, which is a backbone of UT's economy.

The adoption of the tourism cluster will give a major boost to this sector in Jammu and Kashmir, which has suffered a lot during the last three years.

In the year 2019, the tourism sector was suffered due to restrictions imposed after the abrogation of article 370. During the next years, the tourism sector was badly affected due to COVID-19.

Union Govt has promised to brand J&K as an international tourist destination

During his recent visit to Kashmir Valley, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy had promised that the government will do everything to brand Jammu and Kashmir as an international tourist destination.

Reddy has reaffirmed the commitment of the Union government towards the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage worldwide.

The Minister announced that BJP-led government at the Centre will do everything in their domain to brand the region as an international tourist destination.

Reddy had discussed various avenues pertinent to tourism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of promotion and campaigning of the Union Territory as a tourism destination in India and across the globe.

Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir, being a tourism destination, remains a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always pushes his Cabinet for the development of the Union Territory.

Finance Minister to review financial condition of J&K

Reports said that Finance Minister will review the financial condition of Jammu and Kashmir with the concerned officers including spending from the current budget for the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-22. The Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) could also come up for review.

She will reach Srinagar on November 22 wherein she will meet representatives of trade and industrialists and discuss steps to boost trade and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. She will also take suggestions from the stakeholders. She will launch various new schemes in the Kashmir Valley.

She will reach Jammu on November 23 and attend the function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium. She will also interact with the media before returning to New Delhi.