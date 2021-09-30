The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Jammu this afternoon to review the prevailing situation in the Union Territory of J&K.

Although RSS has termed Sarsanghchalak's (chief) visit as a routine affair to review the functioning of the organization, this tour assumes significance in the sense that for the first time Sangh Parivar's chief is visiting J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

After reaching Jammu, Mohan Bhagwat straightway went to 'Keshav Bhawan'-the headquarters of RSS in J&K where he will interact with senior functionaries of the organization.

Abrogation of Article 370 was the core of RSS's ideology

The RSS and its offshoots were agitating for the abrogation of Article 370. In the early 1950s, with the support of RSS, the Praja Parishad had launched Ek Vidhan Ek Pradhan and Ek Nishan agitation under the leader of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra in J&K for total integration of J&K with the Indian Union. The agitation was later kick-started by Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) under the leadership of Dr. Shyama Parshad Mukherjee at the national level.

In its national executive council meeting held recently, the RSS has hailed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and welcomed the extension of the Constitution of India as a whole to Jammu and Kashmir. It also appreciated the decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

RSS had congratulated the Union Government and all the political parties who supported this bold and historic decision and displayed a sense of maturity in the national interest. The statesmanship and political will showed by the Prime Minister, and his team is also praiseworthy.

RSS chief to review organizational work in J&K

According to the local unit of RSS, during his visit to J&K, Bhagwat will interact with the volunteers to get first-hand knowledge of the role played by the Sangh workers during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RSS has maintained that the Sangh workers played a very important role in helping people during the coronavirus outbreak. Bhagwat will be seeking feedback from the RSS volunteers who worked during the COVID pandemic. The RSS chief will preside over several in-house organizational meetings with the Sangh's Jammu and Kashmir unit

Bhagwat to interact with prominent citizens

On October 2, he will address a function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University. During this function, the RSS chief will interact with prominent citizens of Jammu.

Bhagwat will also review the ongoing projects initiated by the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields, including Sewa (service), education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc.

Bhagwat will address RSS volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing on October 3. He is also scheduled to meet Pracharaks as well as with selected dignitaries of the Union Territory.

Every year, RSS Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah travel to all the provinces of the country to meet the Paracharaks and dignitaries. Bhagwat had visited Jammu in the year 2016.