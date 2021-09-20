As Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, again emerged as a COVID hotspot in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Monday warned to impose strict lockdown in some areas of the city to check the spread of the deadly virus in other localities.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Monday said that some areas in Srinagar continue to violate COVID SoPs and the administration will impose strict lockdown in these areas in a few days.

"Some areas are continuously violating COVID protocols. We can't make the entire district hostile for the violation being done by a few areas. We are planning to impose a strict lockdown in the areas that violate COVID SoPs," DC Srinagar said.

DC, SSP conducts surprise raids

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary conducted surprise raids in many parts of the capital city and sealed several business establishments where COVID protocols were not followed.

"Today, during our surprise check, we found many shops and business establishments violating the COVID SoPs. We have sealed many shops and other establishments," the DC Srinagar said and pointed out that Srinagar is recording over 50 percent of the total positive cases across the Union Territory.

SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary said that during the surprise inspection, many shops were found involved in violating COVID norms. "If people won't follow Sops, we will be forced to take strict action," he warned and authorities will conduct such surprise checking to ensure strict implementation of COVID protocols. He urged the people to wear masks and strictly follow norms to fight the virus.

Srinagar records over 50 percent of total positive cases across J&K

Srinagar authorities have reasons to be worried because the capital city has emerged as a hotspot. During the last week, Srinagar city is continuously recording over 50 percent of the total COVID positive cases tested across the Union Territory.

On Monday, out of a total of 128 positive cases recording during the last 24 hours, 68 alone were reported from Srinagar only.

During the last week, a total of 978 Corona-positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these total 978 cases, 525 cases were recorded in Srinagar only.

On Sunday out of a total of 168 across the UT, the Srinagar district recorded 92 cases.

On Saturday Srinagar recorded 67 cases while the total cases in the UT were 152.

On Friday out of a total of 155 cases, Srinagar alone tested 96 fresh COVID patients.

The same was the tally on Thursday as Srinagar recorded 70 out of a total of 170 cases across the UT.

Traders worry over fresh lockdown

Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) president Ajaz Shahdhar has expressed concern over the increase of Corona cases in Srinagar.

Ajaz Shahdhar said that businessmen, shopkeepers, and industrialists have already suffered losses of over Rs 50,000 crore during the last two years and now when it seemed that the COVID situation was improving and business activities would gear up, the increase of cases in Srinagar is a matter of concern.

He urged the people to adopt COVID appropriate behavior, adherence to guidelines and standard operating procedures. He said that traders cannot afford another lockdown, and adopting and implementing precautionary measures is key to avoid lockdown.