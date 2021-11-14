Amid a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and health officials to bridge the gap of the number of second doses that are due as per the targets and prepare themselves with a robust strategy to prevent the possible third wave.

The Lieutenant Governor took the weekly review of public health response to tackle the COVID-19 situation during the DCs, SPs meeting and discussed the various steps being undertaken across the UT.

For the last week, the COVID-19 trajectory witnessing an upward trend in the J&K. On Friday, J&K recorded 158 fresh positive cases. This number jumped to 181 on Saturday.

On Monday, J&K recorded 111 fresh positive cases. On the very next day, these numbers reached 138 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, J&K recorded 165 positive cases with three COVID deaths across the UT. On Thursday, 177 fresh COVID-positive cases were reported in J&K.

LG stresses a six-fold strategy to check the spread of the virus

The Lieutenant Governor stressed the need for a six-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB), vaccination, and micro containment, as the most effective way to tackle the pandemic.

Directing the DCs and SPs for preemptive COVID management, the Lt Governor said that all districts must take these steps to prevent any new surge in cases. Small changes like strict adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour can make a bigger difference, he added.

Emphasizing on ensuring strict implementation of COVID containment measures, the Lt Governor asked the DCs, SPs to firmly implement COVID protocols. He further instructed them to increase information education communication (IEC) activities, testing, and sampling to contain the virus.

16 students test positive at JNV Kupwara

At least 16 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Puthsai Lolab in North Kashmir's Kupwara district were tested positive for COVID-19.

A local news agency quoting sources in the health department reported that 16 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at JNV Puthsai Lolab following which they were isolated and necessary precautionary measures are being taken to stop the further spread of the virus, besides ensuring that it doesn't go to the nearby communities.

Reports said that all the COVID-19 positive students have been immediately isolated within the school premises to ensure there is no community spread.

181 new positive case in J&K

The J&K on Saturday recorded 181 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. 26 cases were reported from Jammu and 155 from Kashmir Valley thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 334006.

Moreover, 95 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15 from the Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir Valley.