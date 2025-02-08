Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala kept their relationship a hush-hush affair for the longest time. Whenever rumours of their relationship arose, the actors avoided commenting on them. They tied the knot in a very traditional ceremony surrounded by friends and family on December 4 of last year at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. 'Thandel', Chaitanya's first movie after his wedding to Sobhita is the talk of the town. His wife made sure to hype Chaitanya up ahead of the film's release and publicly appreciate her husband through a small write-up.

Sobhita is quite active on social media. From fashion looks to travel updates, she shares them all with her fans and followers and has a pretty good following base, too. After watching 'Thandel,' which stars her husband, popular actor Naga Chaitanya, and Sai Pallavi, she could not help but share a review of the film via her Instagram story.

Sharing a still of Chaitanya or Chay as fans like to refer to him, from the movie, Sobhita penned down an appreciative note. She wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! I've seen you so focused and positive throughout the making of this film, and I can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow."

However, after the appreciative write-up, she also added a fun element to her note by pulling Chaitanya's legs for not shaving his beard throughout the shoot and post-production of the film.

In Telegu, the 'Made In Heaven' actress wrote, "Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni," which roughly translates to "Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face, husband."

Talking about the film, 'Thandel' is a romantic action thriller which has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Chaitanya will be seen portraying the role of a fisherman Srikakulam who during a regular fishing trip by accident drifts away to Pakistan and goes on to face multiple challenges. The actor was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the two got divorced in 2021.