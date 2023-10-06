Navya Naveli is basking in the glory of her recent ramp walk at the Paris Fashion Week. The young girl walked with confidence and grace in a striking red dress. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan both were present to cheer up for their little girl at the fashion week. After sharing her own pictures and talking about her experience of walking the ramp, Navya Naveli has now shared a 'happy' picture of nani Jaya Bachchan.

Navya's cheeky post

Navya also seemed to be pulling Jaya Bachchan's leg as she shared a witty caption with the picture. The picture has the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress smiling happily in what seems to be a café named Paparazzi. Sharing the picture, Navya wrote, "Finally smiling for the Paps (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

Shweta Bachchan's emotional note

As Navya Nanda walked the ramp carrying forward the Bachchan lineage, Shweta Bachchan wrote a long and emotional note for her daughter. "My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest). The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles!!! I remember her first steps."

She went on to add, "She was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M's in my bag, though it's blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we're worth it." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked at the same event and created quite some buzz with her looks and style.