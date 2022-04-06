And the moment many of us had been waiting for is finally here! After a decade-long wait, Rannvijay Singha is back with Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. The former Roadies trio would be seen as a host on a dating show. The brothers are going to produce a reality dating show for an OTT platform and Rannvijay would join them as the host.

All about the show

Gauahar Khan is also rumored to be joining the show as the co-host. The show would be based on two phases. One, where the contestants would meet and fall in love, and the second, where they would maintain the relationship. HT report states that Raghu and Rajiv have even interviewed potential contestants themselves. Though none of the four revealed being a part of the project as of now.

Rannvijay quits Roadies

This comes barely a few days after Rannvijay bid adieu to Roadies after 18 long years. "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," Singha told HT. He further "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi."

After Rannvijay, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil and Prince Narula also quit the reality show. Sonu Sood was roped in as the host.