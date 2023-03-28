After Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani, and actor Meera Chopra took to their social media handles to react to Priyanka Chopra's statement about 'Bollywood politics'. Priyanka while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert made the revelation that there was 'politics' and she was 'pushed into a corner' in the Bollywood industry.

"I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added.

Reacting to this, cousin sister and actor Meera Chopra said, "No matter how big or successfull an outsider becomes, but in the end they willl still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u dont follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!" [sic]

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani was glad she 'finally' spoke about this when 'everyone knew'. He wrote, "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

Meanwhile, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote: "When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this 'impossible to defeat' gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars." [sic]

Even fans and people who don't follow her came out in Chopra's support. One user wrote, "Another tweet read: "More power to her. Whether you like her or not, you cannot deny it's damn difficult to leave a comfortable life & established career, move someplace completely new, start from scratch & work your way up the success ladder." [sic]

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Actors Branch.