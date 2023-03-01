The excitement is big as the Academy Awards are just a few days away. Priyanka Chopra watched Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary The Elephant Whisperers which has been nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Short category and she cannot stop praising the film.

On Tuesday, Chopra took to her Instagram handle and lauded the makers for 'bringing this amazing story to life'. She wrote, "A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I've watched recently...loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life (red heart emoji)"

Minutes later, Guneet Monga, the producer of the film reshared the stories and wrote, "Thank you Priyanka. You are the best," followed by heart emoticons. In the second story, she wrote, "We are over the moon Priyanka. We love you so so much." Anil Kapoor too reviewed the film and wrote, "The Elephant Whisperers is a beautiful documentary with a message we all need to know about! This Oscar nomination is well deserved!"

About Elephant Whisperers

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It presents the story of an indigenous couple and their bond with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, and how they dedicatedly work to ensure the elephant's recovery and survival and eventually develop affection and love for the majestic creature.

Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of south India, 'The Elephant Whisperers' highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

'The Elephant Whisperers' has been nominated in the 'Documentary Short Film Category' against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

(With inputs from IANS)