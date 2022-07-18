Popular Kollywood actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Varalaxmi said: "Covid Positive ... in spite of all precautions. Actors please start insisting on masking up the entire crew because we as actors can't wear masks.

"Those who have met me or been in contact with me please watch out for symptoms and get checked. Please be careful and mask up. Covid is still here," she added.

The actress also posted a video in which she made an earnest appeal to people to mask up.

In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."

Anumol wraps up shooting for Tamil web series 'Ayali'; pens long 'thank you' note

Malayalam actress Anumol, who has completed shooting for her portions in the Tamil web series 'Ayali', has penned a heartfelt post thanking the entire team for the wonderful time she had while shooting with them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself during her last shot and gushed: "Just after my last shot taken for 'Ayali' web series. So my portions are over, getting back to Anumol from Kuruvammal. Heartfelt thanks to everyone."

She then had this to say to her director: "Our director Muthukumar, Muthu, do write more and make more films."

Sharing the picture, she thanked "cinematographer Ramji sir" and said: "I am honoured and fortunate to be in your frames and am sure many will be jealous that I could see your work closer. Can't thank you enough for the support you have given."

Talking about the cast and crew, Anumol said: "All my co-actors were amazingly talented and I have a new family now ... everyone was so good."

She mentioned the executive producers Kavitha and Veera, and said they both would be "badly missed", adding: "You both made me so comfortable and our drives back from shoots were my favourite part."

Anumol went on to say: "I can't wait to show you our work and mention the contributions of sound, art, makeup, hair and costume team. I saw some of the rushes yesterday and am confidently saying this again, we have made good content. Am sure you all will love it."

She ended her post with a shoutout to Kushi, the producer, and said: "We made it. You have inspired me a lot in all ways -- both professionally and personally. Be the same, make more good content and give opportunities to as many as you can."

'Sathuranga Vettai 2' release set for October 7

"Sathuranga Vettai 2", sequel to the immensely enjoyable superhit Kollywood film, "Sathuranga Vettai", will finally be released on October 7 this year, its makers announced on Sunday.

Actor and producer Mano Bala took to Twitter to make the announcement. He tweeted a poster of the film that had the release date as October 7.

Directed by N.V. Nirmal Kumar, "Sathuranga Vettai 2" features Arvind Swami and Trisha in the lead and has Prakash Raj, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Chandini, Sreeman, Manobala, Kumaravel and E Ramadoss playing important roles.

Nirmal Kumar is well-known for having directed the superhit film "Salim" with Vijay Antony in the lead.