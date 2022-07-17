Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Tollywood is currently busy with the works of his new movie tentatively titled 'Mega 154'. According to the latest updates, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be also playing a crucial role in this movie.

With the hyperactive star joining the Mega Star for the shoot, the energy on the movie sets is clearly visible.

The announcement video shows Ravi Teja entering the set on his car, wishing Chiranjeevi and then entering the caravan. When Ravi Teja says, Annayya, Chiru in reply says, "Hi Brother, welcome." Finally, Bobby affirms, "Mega Mass Combo Begins".

Director Bobby who is a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi had scripted Ravi Teja's 'Balupu' and made his directorial debut on a blockbuster note with the movie 'Power'. It's no less than a dream come true for the director to work with his favourite star and first film hero in a single project. He's making sure the movie will have both their fans in raptures.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Suriya 'blown' by Fahadh Faasil footage from 'Malayankunju'

Fahadh Faasil fans are now eagerly waiting for his new movie 'Malayankunju' which is expected to hit the screens on July 22. The film is expected to be a survival thriller, and the recent trailer of the film has already gone viral on online spaces.

And now, Suriya on Saturday said that he had been "blown by the footage" of this film.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya, quoting the link to the trailer of the film, said: "Love and respects to Faasil sir! Fahadh you always surprise me with your stories! Blown by the footage of this truly different attempt!"

The hard-hitting trailer of the film gives the impression that the story is based on a real landslide that took place in Kerala which resulted in the loss of several lives.

Tamilrockerz trailer receiving positive reviews

The trailer of the new Sony Liv movie Tamilrockerz has been released on Saturday. Directed by Arivazhagan, the film stars Arun Vijay in the lead role.

The web series, which is set to stream on August 19, deep dives into the dark side of digital piracy and unravels the industry's battles against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group.

The series also has Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles. An AVM Productions web series, "Tamil Rockerz" has been directed by Arivazhagan and written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan.

About the film's theme, Arun Vijay said: "Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant detail.

"It's not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight. The show's concept is unique, and it is relevant in the present circumstances."

(With input from IANS)