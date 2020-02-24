Arun Vijay's Mafia has occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. The film has got a good opening in the capital city of Tamil Nadu as it outperformed the new-releases that include other language biggies like Telugu film Bheeshma and Hindi movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In the first weekend, Mafia has raked in Rs 1.20 crore from 285 shows, as per Behindwoods. It is considered to be an above-average opening for a film which has Arun Vijay in the lead. The film has opened to fairly positive reviews and it has to be seen whether it can translate into good numbers at the box office in the days to come.

Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule is in the second place at the Chennai box office. It has earned Rs 49.59 lakh from 141 shows in its weekend two. The 10-day collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.74 crore.

Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is off to a decent start in Chennai. The film has earned Rs 25.09 lakh from 96 shows. Whereas Telugu movie Bheeshma, which has Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads, has collected Rs 15.67 lakh from 69 shows.

Another new Hindi release, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship has earned Rs 12.95 lakh from 66 shows. The collection of Hiphop Tamizh's Naan Sirithaal has witnessed a huge drop. It has raked in Rs 12.48 lakh from 63 shows. The total collection of the movie in 10 days stands at Rs 1.89 crore.

Previous-week's films like Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover and Love Aaj Kal did negligible collection. While the total collection of the Telugu movie is Rs 38.70 lakh, the Hindi movie has earned Rs 29.56 lakh in Chennai in 10 days.