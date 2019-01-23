Remember Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert, who became known as Fiji Water Girl at the 76th Golden Globe Awards after photobombing a number of stars on the red carpet? Well, guess what? She has just bagged a role in TV show The Bold and the Beautiful.

Cuthbert was one of the promotional staff for Fiji Water, a sponsor of the event, but went viral when social media users recognised her distinctive face and blue dress in the photos.

A few days back, all kinds of rumours had started when Cuthbert shared a photo on Instagram with the cast of the long-running CBS soap opera, thanking the production team for having her on sets.

Cuthbert, who has been modelling for 12 years, has reportedly bagged a guest appearance in The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS has confirmed to People that her character's name will be 'Raine' who is Forrester Creation's model.

In an interview with People, Cuthbert had earlier confessed that she was not deliberately photobombing the celebrities. "There are tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn't matter where you stand, you're in the crossfire of every shot," she explained. She further said how on hearing the camera clicks, her modelling instinct took over her and that made her pose like that.

Cuthbert became famous in a span of a few hours, and all that while she was totally oblivious about that. "I had absolutely no idea what was happening because I obviously didn't have my phone on me," she said.

But not all were happy with her appearance. Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram and expressed her dissatisfaction that despite trying her best she still became a victim of advertisement.

"I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," Curtis said.

"The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products," she added

Well, whatever be the backlash, at least Cuthbert is in a win-win situation now. Good luck Fiji Water Girl!