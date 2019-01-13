We feel you Sarah. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took to Instagram and apparently told her 6.2 million Instagram fans that she was going to end up 'alone forever'.

While lying on her bed with their dogs Boo and Carl, the 28-year-old looked worse for wear as she unsuccessfully tried to get some love from the pets. She continued to say: 'Never mind, I'm going to be alone forever.'

But for those who feared that Sarah Hyland and her Bachelor contestant boyfriend have split, fret not for he appears shirtless in her next post just moments later. Reportedly following Sarah's big Friday night, Wells took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his lady love sleeping in on his shoulder while heavily breathing. He apparently also shared a photo of a gourmet brunch creation he potentially prepared for the Modern Family star when she woke up.

Reportedly the pair first began dating in September 2017. Sarah Hyland has struggled with her health for quite a while recently revealing that she had a secret kidney transplant that saved her life.

And after her private health struggles were revealed late last year, Wells couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend.

'Sarah is the strongest person I know. Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills,' he told Us at the end of last year.

'Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance.'

He continued: 'Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie ... and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.'

The pair seems very much in love as recently they had fun on a boat and posted a fun pic on to their social media.