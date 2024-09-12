Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is handling multiple cases involving proceeds of crimes linked to drug-related activities, highlighting the growing complexity of such cases in the island nation.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku said the nature of these cases has prompted the creation of a dedicated division within the ODPP to focus on combating drug-related crimes, local media reported on Thursday.

He said the ODPP, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has established a new department called the Narcotics Offenses Division, to handle cases tied to drug offenses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, as the draft Narcotics Bill undergoes consultation, the Ministry of Home Affairs is considering introducing harsher penalties as a deterrent, given the extent of the drug problem in Fiji.

The ministry said there is a need to implement strong and effective legislation that will assist enforcement officers in the fight against drugs and effectively prosecute drug offenders.

(With inputs from IANS)