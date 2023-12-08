The Fighter teaser starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is finally out. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is called India's answer to Hollywood's Top Gun. The sleek action sequences and Deepika, Hrithik's power packed acting will give a bang on box office opening. The teaser has been trending on social media soon after it dropped. Bollywood celebs have been heaping praise on the film as well.

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to praise the teaser. "Absolute madness, patriotism soaring, Cannot wait for republic day," he wrote.

Karan Johar wrote, "WOW!! What a banging blockbuster teaser #Fighter."

Shah Rukh Khan also penned a long note and wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humor....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!"

Social media has been gushing over their chemistry, the style, the cinematography and just about everything else. Let's take a look.

"This teaser is the best teaser in Indian cinema, it is better than the Bang Bang teaser. Hrithik and Anil Kapoor are always awesome, but honestly, it feels like this might be Sid Anand's career best film. #FighterTeaser," a user wrote.

"Action, emotion, romance, swag I didn't expect anything better than this #FighterTeaser," another user commented.

"The man looks perfect when he dons the uniform. Karan Shergill in Lakshay Shamsher Pathania Fighter #FighterTeaser," a comment read.

"Action, Drama, Romance! The world of #Fighter has it all!" another comment read.

"This Man Always give me Goosebumps #HrithikRoshan - THE GOAT #FighterTeaser," read one more of the comments.

"#FighterTeaser is insane!! Goosebumps! Deepika ate!!!! Hrithik is crazy good! Can't wait to watch the real bw stars coming again," read another one of the comments.

"Hrithik Roshan getting down from a helicopter - that's it ! that's what we need #FighterTeaser," one more user commented. One thing that has stood out in the film is Deepika Padukone's electrifying chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, she had also called her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan her best onscreen chemistry. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni in the film. This will be Deepika's third collaboration with Sidharth Anand after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2024 and has patriotism written all over it.