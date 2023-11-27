With the wide recognition of her skincare brand, Deepika Padukone has established herself as a successful business woman too. It was in 2022 that Deepika had launched her skincare brand titled – 82 Degree East. Ever since, the high pricing of the skincare products have always raised eyebrows. The leggy lass often gets trolled for the cost of the products as well.

The pricing

In a recent interview, Deepika reacted to the high pricing and the trolling that comes with it. The Pathaan actress revealed that she uses the same product too in her everyday life. "If I am selling you a Rs. 2,500 product, then rest assured I am also using it everyday," she told CNBC. As reported, some of her products, like the 15 ml under eye cream is sold at Rs 2400.

Deepika added that despite the trolling they have managed to survive in the competitive market because of the consistency and quality. "The way we have been able to do that is be consistent and true to who we are. That's how we have been able to grow a successful brand in the past one year and we will continue to do that," she added.

Deepika on product being used on her first

Padukone also spoke about other celebrities and celeb brand receiving backlash for the products. She added that it has become a part of what they do and they just need to put their head down and move forward. She added that this is what enables them to move ahead in life. The diva also revealed that she is the first one the product gets used on.

"I am the guinea pig. I am absolutely the first one in the system to try out anything, even before it goes into clinical trials or dermatological trials. I try them first," she said.