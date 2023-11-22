Deepika Padukone has been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling and backlash ever since she spoke about her dating phase with Ranveer Singh. It was on Koffee with Karan that Deepika had spoken about how she was also seeing other men while dating Ranveer but would always come back to him. Ever since the episode, the actress has been slammed for her 'open relationship' approach.

Now, Twinkle Khanna has jumped in support of the actress and defended her actions. "On Koffee with Karan, Deepika managed to outrage uncles, aunties, and an entire lot of India's not-so-eligible bachelors by confessing that unlike her reel self, she did not swoon and fall at the feet of the first moustached suitor hanging around her," Twinkle wrote.

Twinkle comes out in support

"Instead, she had dated other men while also dating her future husband. The trolling she has received because of her admission is baffling. In fact, it has gone as far as students at Banaras Hindu University reportedly putting on a play where a girl plays Deepika and male students act as her past boyfriends," she added.

Twinkle also concluded that Deepika's "idea of making an informed choice may save a lot of women from marrying dogs, and more commonly, frogs in princely robes". Deepika Padukone had revealed that when she was dating Ranveer there was no said rule that they couldn't date others. Deepika had revealed that they were "technically" allowed to see other people.

Deepika's comment on KWK

"I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," the Jawan actress had said on Koffee with Karan.