The next two years are going to be super exciting and super packed for Hrithik Roshan. His recently released film – Fighter – has been churning moolahs at the box office. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi; the film has some never seen before aerial action sequences. Before the release of Fighter, there were reports of Rs 1000 cr riding on Hrithik Roshan.

1000 cr riding on Hrithik

With the success of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan has proved himself as one of the most bankable stars in action genre. A report in Pinkvilla had earlier stated, "Hrithik in action has a proven successful track record and this is giving confidence to the producers to invest big bucks on Hrithik's films. A collective investment of Rs 1000 crore might be huge for most in the industry, but for Hrithik, there are several avenues of recovery due to his proven box-office records. Despite being an investment of Rs 1000 crore plus, every stakeholder is confident of a recovery on their project."

War 2 schedule

Now that Fighter has released, Hrithik is all set to get busy with War 2. This will also mark the first time he will share the screen with Jr NTR. With Jr NTR's entry, while Hrithik will expand his reach in south, Taraka will also gain more visibility in the Northern sector. Post War 2 and towards the end of this year, Roshan will bury himself in the shooting of Krrish 4.

After the success of the first three films in the franchise and the guaranteed commercial gains, Krrish 4 is expected to be another milestone in Hrithik's career. The Roshan family is inclined to leave no stones unturned in making it bigger, grander and better than the previous films in terms of VFX, cinematography, action sequences and the music.

Krrish 4

"The last two Krrish films have been popular in the Southern belts and the popularity of Hrithik has just gone up since then. Investing huge stakes, Hrithik and co. are already working towards creating the biggest and most ambitious cinematic experience with Krrish 4 in India," the report further stated.