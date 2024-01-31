Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of the recently released Fighter; the actor that stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. This was the first time Deepika and Hrithik were paired together. The film received mixed responses from movie-goers and critics. Some lauded the film while some said the aerial actions are copied from Top Gun Maverick.

Hrithik Roshan's body shots were lauded by many. His chiselled abs and flexible fight scenes wowed the audiences.

In an interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he resorted to smoking cigarettes to celebrate after he was done giving the perfect body shots for the aerial action entertainer.

Hrithik Roshan on smoking

Hrithik Roshan said, "It was incredibly difficult and I had to shoot three songs back-to-back while I was doing transformation, which meant there was no fuel and I was just running on steam. When the day came and my body shot got done, it got over, I was so happy and relieved. But nothing was filling me up. I had gajar ka halwa, ice cream, I had not planned for the reward, I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done."

He added, "I was like, 'What do I do? What do I do?'. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end and that's a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It's that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster. We only plan, schedule and brainstorm about the building, but what happens after the victory? That also needs a plan."

Hrithik on matching steps with Deepika

Hrithik also spoke about his experience working with Deepika and recalled the day of filming the Sher Khul Gaye track.

He said, "I had put in a lot of effort in getting the steps rights. But when I saw Deepika doing the same steps, I was like this is looking so effortless man!"

Hrithik added, "We were on sets, cameras were ready but I said no I am not doing this until I understand what is going wrong with my steps. I asked her to do the step, I saw what she was doing and then I copied what her style was! I was getting lost in the technicalities of the step. But when I saw her, I felt it was looking effortless. I thought I was going to change the step a little and do it the way she does it. That enhanced my dance as well."

Deepika said it was too big a compliment coming from Hrithik, who is known for his dancing. "I find this very hard to believe because I never trust anything he says. But he did mention this to me! An actor and dancer of his calibre saying this... I just don't take it seriously!"

Box office

Fighter has crossed 132 crores domestically and is on the verge of hitting the 250-crore mark globally.