Congratulations are for actress Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick. The truly, madly, deeply in love couple got engaged in the most romantic destination in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Dreamy proposal for Amy

Gossip Girl fame Ed Westwick went down on one knee and proposed to Amy. The dreamy proposal has left the internet in awe.

Amy Jackson gets engaged to Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick

Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes."

On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

In one of the pictures, Amy was seen wrapping her arms around Ed Westwick as they posed for the photo with a small group of tourists stood nearby.

The comment section was filled with best wishes for the couple.

"Omg! Congratulations love," wrote Kriti Sanon."

A user commented, "Congratulations from my heart."

A user remarked, "Chuck has finally found his Blair."

Orry wrote, "Biggest congratulations angel."

Netizens were confused about whether she was married to George and will she marry Ed Westwick.

A user wrote, "Amy Jackson has a baby, and his father is George Panayiotou ...."

Another mentioned, "This is the second time she is getting proposed and 2nd time she is saying hell yes.."

Amy Jackson's Personal Life

Amy Jackson had earlier dated hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou since December 2015. George proposed to her in 2019.

On January 1, 2019, Amy Jackson shared a photo with George Panayiotou and announced her engagement. But after deleting pictures of her fiancée from her Instagram, it sparked break-up rumours.

Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020 but parted ways before that.

Amy Jackson's work front

Amy Jackson will be next seen in the movie Crackk. The action thriller also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

The actress recently wrapped her shoot for the film and wrote, "2023. It's been a good one. Thank you for all the epic reviews and feedback for the first drop of #CRAKK - in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024."