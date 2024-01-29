The Filmfare Awards red carpet was rolled out at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism. Who's who from the industry amped up their fashion quotient and slayed on the red carpet? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrna among others.

From exciting performances to some momentous winning moments. The night was filled with glitz and glamour. Walking the red carpet was Kareena Kapoor Khan who exuded timeless elegance in a stunning red saree, while Alia looked breathtaking in a gorgeous white dress.

In conversation with Filmfare on the red carpet, Alia spoke about films, her love for Ranbir and more.

Alia Bhatt at the red carpet spoke about the film of the year and mentioned that 12th Fail is one of the best films of the year.

Alia Bhatt spoke about her husband and said "Well, he still makes my eyes shine and my heart smile. We have come far, but we are still the same..."

Netizens weren't pleased with Alia's expressions.

A netizen mentioned, "There is no etiquette. Making faces, chewing gum..lol..keep it classy.."

Another mentioned, "Her facial expressions are irritating..."

The third one averred, "NO GRACE AT ALL ! Sorry might be a good actress but not liking her in real life !..."

The fourth one said, "Her words does not match her expressions! Weird !"

Alia Bhatt took home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Performances at Filmfare night

During the show, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar got Alia Bhatt on stage and they shook a leg on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka?

During the event, Varun Dhawan paid homage to his father, David Dhawan. He danced to iconic tunes like Main toh raste se ja raha tha, Soni de nakre, What is mobile number.

Ranbir and Alia grooved to Jamal Kudu from Animal with glasses on their heads.Ranbir then hugged and kissed Alia during his performance.

Ranbir Kapoor also danced on stage with Triptii Dimri on Pehle Bhi Main from the film Animal.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Alia shared a slew of pictures from her win. And thanked her fans.