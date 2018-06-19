Hosts Russia take on Egypt in their second Group A tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 at St. Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19.

When is the match and how to watch it live in India

The crucial Group A tie will start a 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony ESPN, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What is at stake for Russia and Egypt

Russia are heading into the match on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over a hapless Saudi Arabian team at the Luzhniki Stadium on the opening day of the tournament.

The hosts were mighty impressive in the match as they came up with an impressive attacking display against their higher-ranked opponents.

Stanislav Chercheso's team can become the first Russian side in the post-Soviet history to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup if they manage another three points today. Having scored five goals without reply, the hosts are comfortably atop the Group A standings with Uruguay at the second spot.

Russia though will be without midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who limped off with an injury as early as in the first-half of their 5-0 win on Friday. Villareal's Denis Cheryshev, who came off the bench, impressed with a double and he is likely to start for the hosts in St. Petersburg.

Playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, who was mighty impressive against the Saudis, will once again be key to Russia's chances against what seems to be a well-organised Egyptian squad.

Will Mo Salah start?

The buildup to the upcoming Group A fixture has all been about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Hector Cuper decided to not play forward, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Champions League final, during their 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Cuper though is confident of starting with Salah on Tuesday. The Reds forward, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for the Merseyside team, will be hoping to deliver on his World Cup finals debut.

While the focus has been on Salah's return, the Egyptian defence impressed despite failing to collect even a single point against Uruguay. West Bromwich Albion center-back Ahmed Hegazi was on top form as the Pharaohs kept the likes of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez quiet for most part of the match.

Egypt cannot afford another defeat as it will put them out of the race for a knockout berth. Their fans will be desperately hoping for three points and of course, Salah's return.

Egypt vs Russia - Possible line-ups

Egypt: El-Shenawy; Fathi, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy; Elneny, Hamed; Salah, El-Said, Trezeguet; Mohsen

Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin; Kuzyaev, Cheryshev, Golovin; Smolov

Fifa World Cup 2018: Global TV listings and live stream