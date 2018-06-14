Russia could not have hoped for a better start to the Fifa World Cup 2018, absolutely smashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match in Moscow.

Despite losing their one of their main players Alan Dzagoev early in the game to injury, Russia put in a performance to remember, as the hosts got the World Cup off to a memorable start.

Here are five talking points from the Russia vs Saudi Arabia opener.

Fifa rankings don't mean a thing:

Coming into this match, there was plenty of talk about how Russia were the lowest ranked side in the World Cup at 70 and how, as a result, they didn't even deserve to be here.

Well, the hosts showed they certainly do, and then some, with an attacking performance for the ages. On top of that, the Russia defence held firm, with Saudi Arabia unable to get a single shot on target throughout the entire match.

Aleksandr Golovin is special:

There is a reason the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Chelsea have been rumoured to be chasing the signature of the CSKA Moscow playmaker. Golovin is a playmaker with vision, technique and a bit of pace, and he isn't someone who will shirk his defensive duties either.

It was in attack, though, that Golovin shone, pulling the strings for Russia, and ending up with a delightful assist for the opening goal, before finishing the game off with a wonderful free-kick.

Alan Dzagoev will be a big miss:

We don't know yet how serious the injury is, but if it is a hamstring pull or strain, Dzagoev's involvement, unless Russia go really deep in this World Cup, is probably over. And that would be a pity too, because, for the first 20 minutes, Dzagoev looked in the mood, giving plenty of problems to the Saudi Arabia defence.

Denis Cheryshev, though, showed he is a pretty strong replacement, scoring two gorgeous goals, the second of those one you will want to watch on repeat for some time.

Saudi Arabia lack a cutting edge:

For large parts of the game, particularly the first half, the Asian side had plenty of the ball, but not for a moment did they look threatening. Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, their main goal-scorer, can only do his job if given the opportunity and Saudi Arabia need to find a creative spark if they are to make any sort of mark in this tournament.

The defence isn't that good either:

Some of the defending for the goals, particularly the second one, was comical. It is up to the captain Osama Hawsawi to organise his team a lot better, because if they continue defending like this, the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Mo Salah will make merry.