The games just keep rolling on in this Fifa World Cup 2018, with three matches set to wipe those Monday blues away.

After so much excitement, so much action, so many goals and the VAR, the games continue with England and Belgium making their bows in this World Cup.

For Belgium and England, their opening matches are really important, what with these two sides being clubbed in the same group. One trip-up against the other two perceived weaker sides, and it could be curtains as far as their hopes in this Fifa World Cup 2018 are concerned.

So, to get off to the perfect start will be essential, and let's be honest, if Belgium and England, as underwhelming as they can be in major tournament, play to their potential, Panama and Tunisia shouldn't pose them too many problems.

One match from Group F and two from Group G will be played on Monday.

Here is the schedule, date, time, TV info and live streaming options for the three matches in India.

Group F:

Sweden vs South Korea:

When is the first match on Monday?

This Group F game will take place on Monday, 18 June.

Where will Sweden and South Korea lock horns?

Another one of those difficult Russian names – the match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.

And what time do I have to get ready for kick-off?

Get the TV sets switched-on by 5.30pm IST (the match begins at 3pm local time). The pre-match coverage begins an hour earlier.

The live channels please?

The entire match will be available live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD – Hindi commentary for the final two channels.

If I don't have a TV set near me?

You can live stream the match on Sonyliv and the Sonyliv app.

Group G:

Belgium vs Panama:

Belgium are the obvious favourites, but when is this match?

Same day – Monday, 18 June.

And the stadium?

The Belgium vs Panama match will be played at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Kick-off is not the same time, though?

No. The match starts at 8.30pm IST.

Live TV information of the match?

The same channels – Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will beam it live in India.

And the live streaming information?

Sonyliv, again, is the choice.

Tunisia vs England:

So, when are England going to begin to disappoint?

Well, their first match will be played late on Monday, 18 June, with much of the match set to seep into Tuesday early morning as well in India.

So, the kick-off is sometime near midnight?

Yes, England and Tunisia kicks-off at 11.30pm IST.

Where will the match be played?

Tunisia vs England will be played at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

The same Sony channels again?

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the two HD options.

The live streaming information for the match one more time?

Sonyliv is the place to go. Download the app or watch it on the website online.