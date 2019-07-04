A day after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post of the Congress party president, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter to laud his "courageous" decision.

Priyanka tweeted, "Few have the courage that you do Rahul Gandhi. Deepest respect for your decision."

Rahul on Wednesday posted his four-page resignation letter on Twitter, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle. Calling it a "hard decision", he said that the move was important to rebuild the party and make people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

"As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," said Rahul Gandhi.

"It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power. But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle," he added.

Rahul had first offered to resign at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25. However, senior party leaders had tried to persuade him to not resign.