Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay." Gandhi also said that he is no longer the party president.

"I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader has asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to convene a meeting at the earliest and decide on who will be the next party president.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the delay in the selection of the new Congress chief. Gandhi also clarified the fact that the next chief should not be from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

It was during May 25 meeting of the CWC when Rahul Gandhi decided to quit as the party chief. The meeting was called to analyse the Congress party's poor performance in the 2019 national election, in which the party managed to grab just 52 seats. However, the CWC unanimously rejected his offer to quit the party.

Rahul Gandhi took the job as the party's top boss nearly a year and a half ago from his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

It seems that the Congress leader has made up his mind and is adamant on resigning as the party chief. Though the Congress chief has made his decision after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded general elections, party leaders are still planning to ask him to reconsider the matter.