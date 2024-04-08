'Felt the nation might be angry with us': Rohit Sharma gets teary-eyed as he talks about losing 2023 World Cup

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is back with his show in an all-new avatar. Kapil Sharma's on Netflix brings back Sunil Grover and him after a hiatus. The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on the show.

On the second episode, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were guests.

He is still not over that WC loss ?



He was about to cry but was holding the tears rigorously ? . #RRvRCB #RCBvsRR #rohitsharma #ViratKohli #MIvsDC l Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/qtCzsQgexq — Crazy Arpita (@ArpitaKiVines) April 7, 2024

The star cricketers spoke in length about the team, losing the World Cup and also shared banter on how Indian team players are.

In the episode, Rohit finally shared his thoughts on losing World Cup 2023 to Australia in November last year.

Shreyas Iyer in Kapil Sharma show, " you can't put Rohit Sharma call on speaker. Rohit use Minimum 2-3 abuse in every sentence."



Typical Mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/PhAUpiIdLO — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) April 7, 2024

What Rohit said

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Rohit how he felt in that moment. In response, Rohit said, "Yeh kehna bada muskil he kyuki match ke pehle hum do din Ahmedabad mein the hum practice kiye. Ek achcha momentum team ka bana hua tha. Bolte hain jaise ki autopilot mein team chal rahi thi (It is difficult to say because before the finals we were in Ahmedabad and did our practice. There was good momentum. The team was on autopilot)."

Rohit Sharma said, "Australia played better cricket than us in the final. We even managed to take 3 wickets for just 40 runs, but then they had a long partnership". pic.twitter.com/PXAOd6jb2n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2024

He continued, "Jab final match start hua... humne shuruat achchi ki. I think Shubman Gill jaldi out ho gaya tha. But uske baad Virat [Kohli] aur mera thoda saa ek partnership ho gaya tha. Toh confidence tha ki hum achcha score khada kar sakenge. Par final mein jab ap khelte ho, bade matches mein... run laga doge board pe toh samne waalo ke upar pressure hogi. Chahe ho 100 run kyu na ho! Kyuki unko banana he woh run. Aur pressure mein koi bhi team fisal sakti hein! But anyone achcha cricket khela, Australia ne... unka bada partnership bhi ho agya tha (When the final match started we did well in the beginning. I think Shubman Gill was out quite fast. Then Virat Kohli and me had a good partnership. So we were confident that we would do well. But in these big matches, there is always a pressure. Even if that board says 100 runs. Because they know they have to score. And in that pressure any team can slip. But the Australian team played well and had a good partnership)."

Rohit Sharma in Kapil Sharma show said ''aaj kal ka ladka bahot dangerous hai ''. pic.twitter.com/DkTX7Oy2Zb — BASANTA KUMAR PATRA (@BASANTA72144804) April 7, 2024

The cricketer said, "I was thinking that the World Cup took place in our country but still we couldn't win. I felt the nation might be angry with us. But I only heard people praising how well we played, and how they enjoyed watching that cricket."

Upon hearing this the audience gave a standing ovation. In response, Rohit admitted that the response from the fans surprised him after they lost the World Cup. He shared that he anticipated that the fans would be angry but on the contrary, they have been very supportive and loving.